Sekiro: No Defeat teases a lightning-filled Genichiro fight in new trailer

Sekiro: No Defeat, the anime adaptation of FromSoftware's hit action game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, was first revealed last year, to quite a lot of fanfare. While there are fans to support every FromSoftware game, Sekiro is certainly a favourite among many for its unique mechanics and incredibly tight combat system. Also, being the one Soulslike where you don't make your own character, it's probably the easiest to transform into an anime.

As in the game, the show follows Wolf as he seeks to protect his lord Kuro from the clutches of Genichiro Ashina. We see all three of these characters, and plenty more in the second trailer, which you can check out below.

We get a good dose of action, including some teases of iconic boss fights from the game, but we also get a lot of story, zooming into Sekiro's life as the man who keeps coming back from the dead, and whether he's satisfied with that fate.

We still don't have an exact release date for Sekiro: No Defeat, but it is coming soon to Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms.