Seinfeld actress Liz Sheridan has passed away

She played Jerry Seinfeld's mother Helen on the show.

April hasn't been kind to fans of the sitcom Seinfeld. It was just two weeks ago we reported that Estelle Harris, who famously played George Costanza's obnoxious and loud mom on Seinfeld, tragically had passed away.

And during the Easter weekend, it was unfortunately time for another actress to say goodbye, as Liz Sheridan also died. She played Jerry Seinfeld's mother Helen and was seen in all nine seasons of the series, and debuted in episode two. She also had a major role in the 80's hit series ALF. Jerry Seinfeld himself tweeted:

"Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her."

We want to thank Sheridan for all the fine laughs she has given us during the years.

