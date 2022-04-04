Seinfeld actress Estelle Harris has passed away

HQ

One of the unforgettable characters that contributed to making Seinfeld a worldwide phenomenon and widely considered one of the best sitcoms of all time, was Estelle Harris. She played George Costanza's (played by Jason Alexander) obnoxious mother, a person he famously claimed never had laughed in her entire life.

But as much as both George Costanza and her husband Frank Costanza (played by Jerry Stiller

who died in 2020) disagreed with her on pretty much everything, she still won the hearts of all viewers. Harris also played Mrs. Potato Head in Toy Story 2-4 and also shorter spinoffs, as well as plenty of other roles in her very long career.

But on April 2, she passed away, 93 years old. We really want to thank her for all the good laughs she has given us over the years, rest in peace Estelle Harris.