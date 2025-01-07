Segway unveils e-bikes, e-scooters, and more

HQ

Segway, renowned for its iconic scooters, is expanding its electric mobility lineup with the launch of e-bikes, e-scooters, and a next-generation robot lawn mower at CES 2025. The e-bikes (Xyber and Xafari) are now available for pre-order, with Segway catering to different types of riders. The Xyber is geared towards those seeking speed and long-distance travel, while the Xafari is designed for more casual, everyday use.

The Xyber stands out with its rapid acceleration, reaching 20 miles per hour in just 2.7 seconds. With a range of up to 112 miles on dual batteries, it's built for performance. Meanwhile, the Xafari offers a more balanced ride, going from zero to 20 miles per hour in 5.2 seconds and covering up to 88 miles per charge. Both models feature Segway's Intelligent Ride System, which includes advanced security tools, adaptive pedal assist, and a smart display that integrates with health apps.

Along with the e-bikes, Segway also introduced a range of e-scooters and its upgraded robot lawn mower, the Navimow X3 Series. The company plans to release these new products throughout the year, further cementing its presence in the electric mobility market.

