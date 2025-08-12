Segway Ninebot E3 Pro E electric scooter

While they are not my cup of tea when it comes to lightweight vehicles for urban commuting, I understand the success phenomenon that electric scooters have become. If I don't take the car, I prefer to cycle (I've never owned a moped), but the portability of scooters (you basically arrive at a building and can easily get through doors and into the lift with it), coupled with their ease of riding (you'll learn to handle it in a matter of minutes) make them a much more accessible vehicle. In other words, they're for everyone, hence the exponential growth of its market in the last five years.

This has led to a great deal of competition between manufacturers, which is always in the consumer's favour. In what could be called the lower part of the mid-range price range is the Segway Ninebot E3 Pro E, a revision of the E3 E whose main difference is its greater autonomy. This is due both to the battery (10200 mAh vs 7650 mAh, for ranges of 40-55 km and 30-45 km respectively) and to the possibility in the Pro model of adding a second battery to increase these ranges.

Obviously, the type of commuting you do will determine which model is best for you, also bearing in mind that these devices take quite a long time to charge (5-7 hours). Of course, if you live in Ciudad Real you will have no problem with the maximum incline on hills of 18%. If you live in Vigo, Jaen, or Santander, you will have to look higher up in the line-up.

E3, what memories this nomenclature brings back at Gamereactor *emoji crying its eyes out*.

The design of the Segway Ninebot E3 Pro E is sleek and modern, much better than the one your last Glovo delivery driver brought.

This is an ad:

In any case, the E3 Pro E model is around 400 euros, which is the point I was talking about on the price scale. Twice as much as the cheapest electric scooters on the market, on the threshold of providing more than decent performance, but far from models with hydraulic suspension, dual engine, bigger wheels, or sporty performance.

The handlebar feel is very good. The ride is smooth, with responsive and progressive acceleration, without jerks, in the three available driving modes: Eco, Drive, and Sport. The latter brings out all the out-of-the-store performance to reach the 25 km/h limit, certainly below what the 400/800 W engine can deliver. And although less noticeable, the dual elastomer suspension contributes to the smoothness of the ride, although again it's simple, basic damping, so it still pays to avoid sharp bumps and potholes. The braking (electric at the rear, drum at the front), within the basic tests we've put it through, is also responsive.

As expected, this Segway also includes traction control (TCS), a rather useful LCD screen to have all the information at a glance, and the sufficient light group required in modern models (rear/brake, indicators, and headlight). If only the kids who fly past you just a few centimetres away like bats when you take a walk at night would learn to light up like fireflies and warn you like barking dogs, which is why there is also a generous bell.

Left: Anchor for the folding system. Right: Front of handlebar, with headlight and indicators.

This is an ad:

Details of the front and rear wheel, 10" as is usual in this range.

Other than its very welcome smartphone-locking, one of the most peculiar aspects of the Segway E3 Pro E is its two-step folding system. It's certainly a good idea; just release an anchor on the stem and step on it, and it folds up and hooks onto the rear mudguard, at which point you can take the scooter with you "comfortably" as if it were a handle. The quote marks come because, although the unit can be considered lightweight (it weighs just under 18kg), it's not the kind of weight you like to carry by one hand for more than a few metres, and it's more for when you're putting it in your car's trunk or storing it at home.

So far, I have few complaints. The footboard is a bit narrow for me, but this is a matter of personal preference and taste when it comes to finding the most comfortable riding position. One glitch I had was to do with the button presses to turn on the ambient light and change driving mode, but I think it may have come from the test unit (well-worn by several journalists at this point, who had undoubtedly put it through its paces). Another relatively serious flaw unrelated to the vehicle/device itself is in the instruction manual: there are glaring errors in the illustrations of different procedures, which in certain languages such as Spanish are displaced by others that do not correspond. Let this serve as a warning if you get stuck in any process or if it makes little sense, as at least English was just fine.

But what matters is that the Segway Ninebot E3 Pro E is a reliable, smooth, and safe scooter, with a good quality/price ratio, a robust construction, and a design that continues to improve and innovate to compete at the forefront of this hard-fought market.

There are scooters that offer more board width.