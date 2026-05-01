Segway Navimow X430

Last year, we tested Segway Navimow's top-of-the-range model, the X390, and it quickly became clear from that test that this manufacturer in particular has a few tricks up its sleeve when it comes to user-friendliness, reliability, and build quality - something we also highlighted in the review. Another year has passed, and now Segway Navimow is firing on all cylinders once again with the X430, a top-of-the-range model designed for... well, huge gardens, small sports grounds, or estates, but which offers truly exciting innovations regardless of budget.

When you unpack it, it looks more like a serious remote-controlled car than a classic lawnmower. It's big, heavy, and feels solid. The setup is still perhaps the best on the market: no boundary wire and no hassle. You use the app to map out the garden, and although it takes a bit of time if you have a complex garden with lots of beds and narrow paths, it's logically structured. It's still this "onboarding" process that remains one of Segway Navimow's strongest assets. The app is responsive and reliable, and you're guided quite precisely through the steps needed to ensure everything looks just as you want it to.

A great feature is the ability to define zones. For example, I've chosen to leave some areas as wild meadows, and the software handles this without any issues. The system now also mows very close to the edges (around 5 centimetres), which significantly reduces the work required with the edge trimmer. The biggest upgrade, however, is the ability to tackle rough terrain. Whereas the X390 gave up on slopes over 20 degrees in wet weather, the X430 simply ploughs through. Segway promises it can handle up to 40 degrees, and in practice this means that my "rescue missions" have gone from several times a week to absolutely zero during the test period.

This is not just down to raw power, but a genuine traction control system that adjusts the power to the wheels so it doesn't tear up the lawn when it's slippery. At the same time, they've introduced "Xero-Turn", which makes it turn much more smoothly. You avoid the classic scuff marks and bare patches in the corners that you see with robots that turn like a tank.

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The cutting power has also been given a boost. It chews its way through even thick and tall grass without leaving ugly stripes. The navigation (RTK + AI camera) is precise and it drives in neat lines and recognises toys, forgotten footballs, and garden furniture without panicking or driving blindly into them. The X390 was already a fairly efficient machine, but the whole platform seems more mature now. I can also confirm that the stated running time of around 110 minutes at full power is accurate, and that the charging time really does deliver 95% in an hour and a half. This means it's back out on the lawn in no time, which is essential on large properties.

Although the onboarding is rock-solid, there are still minor issues with the app ecosystem from a usability perspective. It's stable and does what it's supposed to, but it feels like a Chinese translation. There are too many menus and functions that most people will never need, and the language is clumsy in several places. Segway would do well to tidy this up and create a simple interface for everyday use.

Given that the robot has such excellent AI cameras, it's a shame you can't use them for live monitoring of the garden from the charging station. That would add real value. Furthermore, night-time mowing remains a challenge, as the cameras naturally become less accurate once darkness falls.

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This may sound like quite significant compromises, and in a machine that shouldn't have a single one. But I really mean it when I say that this is a fantastic lawnmower, which truly, truly impressed during the test period. Ultimately, it's the result that counts, and although the Segway Navimow could do with a better user interface and monitoring from the dock, it mows like no other robotic lawnmower. And that's just the way it is.