Segway Navimow X390

With their Navimow 3 series, Segway has set out to make robot lawn mowers both smarter and more user-friendly. The series consists of four models that cover everything from small villa gardens to huge lawns of up to 10,000 m². We got our hands on the top model, the X390, to see if it lives up to its high ambitions. We would just like to make it clear from the outset that you should not buy a robotic lawn mower designed for such large areas, but many of the features we have tested here are also an integral part of the smaller models in the same series.

We know that many people are interested in this, so let's start by stating that this is one of the more luxurious models, which means no perimeter wire, no complicated installation, you just need to assemble it, download the app, connect it to your Wi-Fi and control the initial mapping via your mobile phone. The process takes about 15 minutes and easily matches that offered by similar competitors, such as Dreame. In fact, it's quite clear that Segway has thrown a lot of resources into intuitive app development and layout.

The app control feels excellent, a bit like controlling a game. You simply draw the boundaries of your garden by running the mower along the edge, and if there are areas to avoid, they can be quickly marked and saved. On paper, it's super easy, and in practice, it worked amazingly well. This is not unique to Segway, of course, but it's striking how much easier it has become to set up and use a robot lawn mower in just a few years.

As mentioned, the X390 is built for large gardens, but its precision is worth highlighting nonetheless. It uses Segway's EFLS 3.0 positioning technology and a combination of cameras and sensors for precise navigation. Again, none of this is particularly unique, but the result is beautiful, sharp edges without the need for manual trimming. However, it should be mentioned that if it runs daily on steep slopes, the grass can become a little stringy at the edges, but this is really a minor complaint in the grand scheme of things.

There are six rotating blades and a cutting width of almost 24 cm, which means that the X390 can handle large areas quickly and efficiently. The battery lasts up to 200 minutes, and when it runs low, it finds its way back to the base, charges for about an hour and continues working. In comparison, many competitors offer both shorter operating times and slower charging, and it beats Dreame's A2 in particular in this regard, which is in roughly the same price range.

The noise level is only 60 decibels, so it can work early or late without disturbing the neighbours. There are even headlights for night-time mowing, a fun but actually useful detail. And with support for both Alexa and Google Assistant as well as GPS anti-theft protection, there is not much to complain about when it comes to smart features.

Unfortunately, however, we have to return to the steep slopes, which seem to be where the Segway primarily struggles a bit. The technology is impressive, and the camera and sensor control is generally reliable, but in very wet conditions, we found that the machine struggled more with steep slopes than promised. And although setup is quick, it still requires some time to understand the app's many options before everything runs smoothly.

But the fact that it's a little more involved than that comes as no surprise, and the same can basically be said about the average robot vacuum cleaner, which now also offers a lot of options that the average consumer cannot figure out. It's therefore also a relatively minor complaint that it will take time to understand your X390, as you can count on the results no matter what.

All in all, the Segway Navimow X390 is one of the most advanced robot lawn mowers we have tested. It combines ease of use with serious power and precision, and for owners of large lawns, it can be a real miracle worker. However, the price and the fact that you get the most out of it in larger gardens means that it's hardly an obvious choice for everyone.