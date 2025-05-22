Segway Navimow launches new robotic mower line that aims to revolutionise garden work

HQ

We have steadily been covering more and more robotic mowers across the Gamereactor network, which is why it's only natural to now point your attention to a new model from Segway Navimow.

Known as the X3 Series, this line is described as a hassle and cable free gadget that is looking to "revolutionise the way we care for our gardens," all by incorporating new technology and artificial intelligence elements.

As for what sets apart the X3 Series, in a press release, we're told that it uses a new mapping technology to lay out the area that it needs to mow, which is enhanced with AI elements to ensure that each of the 10,000 square metres in total it can cover is properly mowed. To add to this, the mower has an entirely core-free design and setup, intelligent systems that enable it to tackle a multitude of weather conditions, multi-zone control, better off-road performance, a long battery life, and even a total setup time that Segway Navimow claims tops out at just 15 minutes.

Perfect for small and large gardens, the X3 Series comes in a variety of models and sizes, with a starting price of £2,199/€2,499 and while being available to buy today.

