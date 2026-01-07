Segway expands upon their Navimow series of automated robotic lawnmowers

HQ

Segway has launched five new series, each series is aimed at a specific use case, and terrain, in either private or professional settings, even including landscaping at business level.

The 2026 models have had an increased focus on handling slopes, sharp corners and bends in combination with making the machines more nimble and agile.

X4 Series is the flagship model, able to turn on the spot with four-wheel-drive that can traverse 40 degree inclines and use independent front wheels as well has sporting automated traction control and IPX6 certification.

Cutting is handled by a dual cutting system with 12 blades and dual 180 Watt motor while navigation is done with combining three different ways of mapping, promising precision at a single centimetre.

i2 AWD Series is aimed at prosumers, or "household+", and is aimed at troublesome private lawns with slopes, areas with a lot of shade and uneven ground. It features the same Xero-turn AWD system as the X4, can handled inclines of 24 degrees, and can drive on both mud and wet surfaces.

The i2 LiDAR is for "complex" situations, meaning trees, nooks, full of animals, objects to be evaded, and has an advanced LiDAR canner running at 200,000 points a second to created a detailed map to navigate, and the user can either customize the map, or let the machine run wild on gardens up to 1.500m2.

H2 Series can switch between three different position systems un 1 millisecond, and is aimed at high-precision work that features sharp edges, dense trees and changing light, which can confuse some robotic lawn mowers. It has a stability system for cutting on slopes.

Terranox Series is for pure professional use, especially large open areas, with focus on high efficiency as it can handle up to 24,000m2, combined with software for using multiple machines at the same time

Each series is aimed at a specific use case, and terrain, in either private or professional settings, even including landscaping at business level.

The 2026 models have had an increased focus on handling slopes, sharp corners and bends in combination with making the machines more nimble and agile.