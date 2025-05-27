SegaWorld's lost Sonic statue gets new life in London

HQ

SegaWorld, which opened at Piccadilly Circus in London, was at the time Europe's largest indoor theme park, with one of its most memorable features being a large statue of Sonic the Hedgehog with a spinning globe on top of his finger.

Sadly, the theme park was a fairly short-lived affair, closing in 1999, just three years after it first opened. At the same time, the iconic Sonic statue also disappeared without a trace, resulting in a years-long treasure hunt to find it again.

This was successfully achieved a handful of years ago. In 2019, the statue was unexpectedly found in a garage, hidden under papers and boxes. With the help of fans and Sega Forever's Danny Russell, a restoration was started in collaboration with the London-based company 13 Finger FX.

When Sega Europe recently moved its headquarters from Brentford to Chiswick Business Park, the restored statue was given pride of place on the premises where it now represents not only their most famous character but also a nostalgic throwback to what once was.

Do you remember SegaWorld in London and did you ever have the chance to visit the theme park?