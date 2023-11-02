SEGA's "Super Game" is still in development and without ups and downs

HQ

Two years ago, Sega presented a business plan that was intended to be a revival of the company's then poor financial results, and which included a major shift towards the globalisation of its IPs and the expansion of its best-selling and most beloved series, such as Sonic (of which we have received both remasters and new titles in Sonic Frontiers and the recent Sonic Superstars), Persona (with its launch on new platforms and the future Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reload), Yakuza (with the Like a Dragon Gaiden, Ishin! and Infinite Wealth) and Total War (with the also recent Total War: Pharaoh). Looking at these titles, there's no doubt that the strategy is being fully realised.

But there was more to those reports. The company then said that they were working on a "Super game", an FPS to be developed in Europe that they hoped would be a global phenomenon. Although some changes and cancellations of the company's European developments were announced this year, it seems that this secret project is still on track.

According to VGC, Sega has provided the first update on it.

"The entertainment content business has set a long-term goal of becoming a leading global content provider," said Sega president Yukio Sugino.

"To achieve this goal and elevate the business to the next level, we are conducting R&D activities to create a 'Super Game', a major title that will span the globe, by the fiscal year ending March 2026."

SEGA's COO Shuji Utsumi also commented, "We are also making steady progress in the development of the 'Super Game' that we intend to create in the medium to long term. As the name suggests, a 'Super Game' implies the concept of a game that stands out from normal games.

"I encourage stakeholders to look forward to the fruits of our efforts, which include R&D to create a game that builds an entire worldview that engages the entire gaming ecosystem, including not only the players, but also the streamers who stream the game and its viewers."

We'll have to wait a while to find out what they mean, but certainly everything they've mentioned so far is making our interest grow by the day.

What is Sega preparing?