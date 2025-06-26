Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog and McLaren Racing team up as partners

HQ

This week will mark the next stage of the 2025 Formula 1 calendar as the grid will be heading to Austria's Red Bull Ring for an intense round of action. Ahead of this kicking off tomorrow with practice sessions, now McLaren Racing has a big partnership deal with Sega and specifically Sonic the Hedgehog.

Yep, the blue blur is looking to introduce a papaya orange streak into his spines in a partnership that is coming 30 years after Aryton Senna lifted the famous Sega F1 trophy at the European Grand Prix as a McLaren driver, an event also known as the Sonic Grand Prix.

As for what this partnership will actually offer and lead to, we're told that it will "fuse the worlds of motorsport and gaming and engage audiences of all ages both on the grid and screen." Otherwise, we can expect it to stretch into Sonic 35th anniversary next year and McLaren's 1000th F1 Grand Prix too.

Speaking about this partnership, McLaren Racing CEO Louise McEwen stated: "This partnership brings together two iconic names in speed, and opens up our team to a wider, younger global audience. Sonic is a character with incredible heritage and a passionate fanbase, and we are very excited to celebrate our partnership at McLaren Racing Live: London."

As for what McLaren Racing Live: London is, this will be an event that will take over Trafalgar Square between July 2-3 for a bunch of fan-focused activities.