Sega's rich history takes centre stage in free monthly Sonic Racing: Crossworlds DLC

HQ

Many were disappointed when it turned out that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds only featured characters from Sonic's world. Previous Sonic racing games featured guest appearances from titles such as Samba de Amigo, Shenmue, and Super Monkey Ball, as well as outside guests like Banjo Kazooie, which fans obviously loved.

But relatively soon after, it was confirmed that Crossworlds would get visits from Sega icons like Hatsune Miku, Joker, and Kasuga Ichiban. Then there were leaks that revealed other icons on their way, like Mega Man, Minecraft's Steve, Ninja Turtles, Pac-Man, and SpongeBob.

Some of these will cost money, but we already know that new drivers will also be added to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds every month completely free of charge. Now, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka has revealed more about the selection in a 4Gamer interview (via Reddit), saying that the free characters will be sourced from Sega's own rich gaming history:

"The already announced Hatsune Miku, Kasuga Ichiban, and Joker are three characters who are currently active at the forefront of Sega games, so we decided to deliver them first. For characters after that, we're thinking of selecting from Sega's legendary characters, similar to those in Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing. We hope you'll look forward to what's coming each month."

We assume no one will be disappointed with free monthly content in the form of new drivers, and the fact that they will be picked from the Sega archive sounds phenomenal, of course.

That said, which characters are you hoping will appear? Perhaps Alis Landale (Phantasy Star), Beat (Jet Set Radio), ChuChu (ChuChu Rocket), Gilius Thunderhead (Golden Axe), Joe Musashi (Shinobi), Kazuma Kiryu (Yakuza), Ristar (Ristar), Ryo Hazuki (Shenmue), Seaman (Seaman), Ulala (Space Channel 5), or someone else entirely?