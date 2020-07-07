Sega's next bit of retro hardware is the Astro City Mini Arcade

You're watching Advertisements

Would you buy another retro console from Sega? A Dreamcast Mini perhaps? Alas, that's not what this is. Instead, there is some new retro hardware on the way and it's inspired by classic arcade machines. The Astro City Mini Arcade was briefly spotted on Japanese outlet Game Watch, minutes before it was taken down from the site.

The Astro City Mini is so small that it fits in the palm of your hand, and it's made of the same material as the actual Astro City cabinets. It's got a small screen, a stick with a replaceable balltop, six main buttons and two menu buttons. It comes with everything you needed to play, but also includes a regular HDMI port for playing on your TV and it supports external controllers.

There will reportedly be 36 games pre-installed in the system, some of them arcade titles that were never released on home consoles before. Here are some of the titles:



Alien Syndrome

Alien Storm

Golden Axe

Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder

Columns II

Dark Edge

Ichidant-R

Virtua Fighter

Fantasy Zone

Altered Beast



As Game Watch backpedalled on the interview, the Astro City Mini Arcade is not officially announced at the moment, but the report says that it will launch in Japan at 12,800 yen (around £94/105€).