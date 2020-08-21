Sega's Astro City Mini Arcade got bigger and more realistic

You're watching Advertisements

The little Astro City Mini Arcade just got a little big bigger with a new add-on announced by Sega in a recent livestream where the second batch of pre-installed games was also announced for the arcade-console.

The retro hardware unveiled at Sega's 60th Anniversary presentation back in July was dated for December 17 in Japan, and it doesn't seem like it will be appearing anywhere else any time soon.

The Game Center Style Kit is a decorative piece of plastic that simulates the bottom half of a regular arcade machine. Designed for fans, it even features a coin slot and a mini stool. Perhaps you can sit your favourite amiibo there and pretend it's playing while you control the game with an external controller? The kit is priced at 4,378 on Amazon, around £32, and it is included in the complete edition, on sale exclusively at the Sega Store.

36 games will come pre-installed in The Astro City Mini Arcade. Timeless classics as Shinobi, Puyo Puyo, Bonanza Bros and the trio of Wonder Boy, Wonder Boy in Monster Land and Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair join the line-up. There are 13 games left to announce, and Famitsu will commit the names to paper in just a couple of weeks, on September 3rd. Before that, this is the list with every game announced and the original platform it come from, thanks to Fukuzatsu from ReseteEra:

Sega CG-Board 'Model 1'

Virtua Fighter (1993)

Sega System 32

Golden Axe: Revenge of Death Adder (1992)

Dark Edge (1993)

Sega System 24

Gain Ground (1988)

Crack Down (1989)

Bonanza Bros. (1990)

Sega System 18

Shadow Dancer (1989)

Alien Storm (1990)

Sega System 16

Fantasy Zone (1986)

Alien Syndrome (1987)

Shinobi (1987)

Altered Beast (1988)

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair (1988)

Golden Axe (1989)

Cyber Police ESWAT (1989)

Cotton (1991)

Sega System 14 AKA Sega System C & C2 (Mega Drive-based hardware)

Columns (1990)

Columns II (1990)

Puyo Puyo (1992)

Puzzle & Action: Tant-R (1993)

Puzzle & Action: Ichidant-R (1994)

Sega System 2

Wonder Boy in Monster Land (1987)