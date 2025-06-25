Sega will open a flagship Store in Tokyo

HQ

It has become almost expected for Japanese video game companies to open merchandising stores around the world. Capcom has Stores here and there, Bandai Namco does too, and Nintendo has recently opened its second US venue as well. Now, Sega seems to be looking to get in on the action.

As noted on social media, the publisher plans to open a flagship Store in Japan in the near future. There is no word on the exact location or venue of choice, nor when we can expect the Store to open its doors, but there have been past reports from VGC who claim that the Store will appear in the Shibuya Parco, which also houses Nintendo, Capcom, and Pokémon stores too.

This report also claimed that the Sega Store will open this summer, which is still possible even if perhaps a tad ambitious considering it has only just been properly announced. As for what it might include, expect plenty of Sonic the Hedgehog items for one, considering the character is still Sega's mascot, but also plenty of goodies from its other major franchises, be it Like a Dragon and Persona, and all of the brands featured in its merchandising, toys, and clothing options.

This is an ad: