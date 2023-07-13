Sega will be at Gamescom

HQ

Even though Sega hasn't been a console maker for over two decades, they remain a company many gamers really love. And now Sega will continue to spread happiness as they have confirmed that they'll be at Gamescom next month (August 23-27, 2023 in Cologne).

We expect to se some more from games like Total War: Pharaoh, Persona 5 Tactica, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Sonic Superstars and Samba de Amigo Party Central. Hopefully, Sega has some surprise in store for the European gaming audience as well.

Gamereactor will be at Gamescom so you can expect to read about everything that happens when it happens.