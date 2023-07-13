Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sega will be at Gamescom

Total War, Like a Dragon, Persona, Sonic, and more will be present at the German trade show.

Even though Sega hasn't been a console maker for over two decades, they remain a company many gamers really love. And now Sega will continue to spread happiness as they have confirmed that they'll be at Gamescom next month (August 23-27, 2023 in Cologne).

We expect to se some more from games like Total War: Pharaoh, Persona 5 Tactica, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Sonic Superstars and Samba de Amigo Party Central. Hopefully, Sega has some surprise in store for the European gaming audience as well.

Gamereactor will be at Gamescom so you can expect to read about everything that happens when it happens.

