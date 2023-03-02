Sega: "We're dedicating this month" to Ryu ga Gotoku Studio

HQ

Last fall, Sega announced Like a Dragon 8 and also revealed they have more projects coming in the video game series that up until Like a Dragon: Ishin (which launched last week) was known as Yakuza.

The former is the sequel to the beloved Yakuza: Like a Dragon and continues Ichiban's story after the previous adventure, and details of the other projects are currently unknown. But fortunately, it seems like we might be enlightened to at least some extent this month.

Sega has now declared March as a celebration for Ryu ga Gotoku Studio and adds that we can look forward to "lots of fun content, giveaways, and many other surprises". While they don't specifically mention information about upcoming titles, it seems like it would make sense as it's a full month of celebrations of a video game studio mainly known for the Like a Dragon franchise.

Let's keep our fingers crossed and we will be back as soon as we know more.