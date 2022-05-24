Sega: We're aiming for high ratings for Sonic Frontiers

HQ

It should come as no surprise that companies want good ratings for their games, but it's not every day they say it out loud. Sega has now done so for Sonic Frontiers, for which they almost think a high rating is important. Specifically, the issue was related to sites like Metacritic.

"We have set internal targets, as the correlation between the scores of external evaluation organizations and sales is high in Europe and North America. If the game gets a high score, it can become a must-buy game, and possibly generate synergy with sales, so we are currently working hard to improve the quality of the game toward its sales for the holiday season," CEO Haruki Satomi and CFO Koichi Fukazawa said during an investor hearing, according to VGC.

Sonic Frontiers has a planned launch date of sometime near the end of the year.