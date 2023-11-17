Sega wants to sell 5 million copies of Persona 6 in a year

For the next numbered title in the Persona series, Sega is hoping to sell 5 million units in its debut year. These are some pretty big numbers, but not entirely impossible to achieve. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold around 10 million units within its first few days of availability, and more recently Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold 5 million units in its first few weeks.

In a recent investors Q&A (transcribed by Persona Central), Sega's Haruki Atami (Representative director, president, and group CEO) along with Koichi Fukasawa (director, senior managing executive officer), were asked about the potential sales of future Persona games. "Is there a chance that, with its overseas popularity, the Persona series could sell 5 million copies in its first year?" was the question asked.

"By increasing the number of platforms it is available on and the regions it is released in, we have been increasing the sales of Persona 5. We believe that it would be possible for a major Persona title, such as a numbered release, to sell 5 million copies in its first year by releasing it on multiple platforms and simultaneously worldwide from day one," reads the answer. There are also high expectations for Metaphor: ReFantazio which comes from the Persona 5 creators.

It doesn't seem impossible for Persona 6 to sell 5 million in a year. The success of Persona 5 introduced millions of new fans to the series, and as of the end of 2022, it has sold over 8 million copies. However, we'll have to see if the next game is as widely popular as its predecessor.