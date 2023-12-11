Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Jet Set Radio

Sega wants its franchise reboots to be edgy

Reboots of Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, and Golden Axe were announced at The Game Awards.

While we were speculating on some Sega reboots, now the company has confirmed it's bringing back some beloved IPs, including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and more. While we didn't hear much on what these reboots will look like, Sega COO Shuji Utsumi recently revealed more information.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Utsumi said Sega wants "to show edginess and a rebellious mindset" in these reboots. "The concept of games like 'Jet Set Radio' is advanced. The original creators are involved again, and its time is now," he continued. "It's a good time where people can appreciate all kinds of concepts."

According to Utsumi, these projects wouldn't be possible without the Sega pillars of Persona, Like a Dragon, and Sonic. "We've been investing into these three titles the last three years, making these pillars grow, and they grew very well" he said.

Which Sega reboot are you most looking forward to seeing?

Jet Set Radio

