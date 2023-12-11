Sega wants its franchise reboots to be edgy

HQ

While we were speculating on some Sega reboots, now the company has confirmed it's bringing back some beloved IPs, including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and more. While we didn't hear much on what these reboots will look like, Sega COO Shuji Utsumi recently revealed more information.

Speaking with The Washington Post, Utsumi said Sega wants "to show edginess and a rebellious mindset" in these reboots. "The concept of games like 'Jet Set Radio' is advanced. The original creators are involved again, and its time is now," he continued. "It's a good time where people can appreciate all kinds of concepts."

According to Utsumi, these projects wouldn't be possible without the Sega pillars of Persona, Like a Dragon, and Sonic. "We've been investing into these three titles the last three years, making these pillars grow, and they grew very well" he said.

