Sega veteran Bernie Stolar has died

Bernie Stolar probably isn't a name everyone will remember, but is one of the bigger industry veterans. He started off with a coin-op company, which eventually led him to Atari where he worked on the portable Lynx and other things. His career then continued at Sony where he worked on the first PlayStation as well as making franchises like Crash Bandicoot and Oddworld exclusive for Sony's format.

He joined Sega of America during the mid 90's and is often credited with convincing Sega of Japan to retire Saturn to focus on Dreamcast instead, a console that he had much input in creating. He is also the person that hired Peter Moore, who eventually would become Sega of America boss, Xbox boss and EA Sports boss. After Sega, Stolar has continued to work on mainly pop cultural things with Mattel, Google and others.

But now this tale has come to an end, as Bernie Stolar has passed away at the age of 75. The video game industry is one great profile poorer and we want to thank him for all his efforts.

