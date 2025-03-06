Sega tops Metacritic's annual Publisher Rankings list

HQ

It's that time of the year again when Metacritic collates all of its review data from the last calendar year to determine which publisher had the best 12 months. Last year, that award went to Capcom, after a mega 2023, but did the Japanese publisher manage to retain the throne for another year running?

The answer is no, but it did get very, very close. Capcom came in second with a grand total of 323.1 points and an average Metascore for all of its games of 82.1. The company that beat it was Sega who tallied 325.5 points and an average review score of 82.9, no doubt in part because of Metaphor: ReFantazio and its 94 rating on PS5.

In terms of some other big names, Sony came in second with 314.0 points, Focus Entertainment jumped up to fifth with 309.6 points, Square Enix came in joint-sixth with 303.5 points (helped by Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth's 92 rating on PS5), and Microsoft returned to the top 10 by landing in ninth with 301.0 points.

You can see the full top 10 below, and if you want to see where all 37 ranked publishers placed, you can head over here.