Sega to show off another look at Sonic Frontiers at Gamescom Opening Night Live

While Sega and Sonic Team have not been shy about sharing information and gameplay from the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, it has been revealed that the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase will be seeing the blue hedgehog making an appearance.

This comes from the man himself, Geoff Keighley, who has stated that during the event that starts at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST on August 23, we can look forward to "a world premiere new look and news" relating to the game.

As for when Sonic Frontiers is expected to launch, Sega has yet to actually attach a release date on the game, but we are still told that it will be coming later this year.

This also all comes following the recent news that the third Sonic the Hedgehog movie would be debuting in late 2024.