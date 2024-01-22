Sega thinks it's about time we get to know the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth crew

HQ

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is actually launching this week and we are frenetically playing the game ahead of our review, which arrives well in time for the premiere on January 26. But with so little time to go, Sega now thinks it's about time we got a crash course on the story and characters - which is exactly what they deliver in their latest video.

To make things even better, we also get to see some gameplay of things to come. You should absolutely check it out below and get to know the lovable goofball Ichiban Kasuga, who is the protagonist of this new adventure, and his friends.