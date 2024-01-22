Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Sega thinks it's about time we get to know the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth crew

Meet Ichiban Kasuga and his friends in a new video, while also getting up to speed with the story.

HQ

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is actually launching this week and we are frenetically playing the game ahead of our review, which arrives well in time for the premiere on January 26. But with so little time to go, Sega now thinks it's about time we got a crash course on the story and characters - which is exactly what they deliver in their latest video.

To make things even better, we also get to see some gameplay of things to come. You should absolutely check it out below and get to know the lovable goofball Ichiban Kasuga, who is the protagonist of this new adventure, and his friends.

HQ
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

