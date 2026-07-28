Sega: The Sonic movies have made other projects possible for us

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In a recent interview, Shigeru Miyamoto revealed something many people likely suspected: that the Super Mario movies influence which games Nintendo releases. In fact, even Nintendo's longtime rival, Sega, finds itself in a similar situation, where the incredibly popular Sonic the Hedgehog movies have made it possible to create projects that otherwise wouldn't have been feasible.

Sega CEO Shuji Utsumi revealed this in an interview with Famitsu, where he stated that Sonic's success is tied to the entire company (translated with DeepL):

"Sonic is an icon for Sega, and I believe that if Sonic thrives, the entire company will thrive."

Fortunately, Sonic has found his stride in recent years and the games are selling better, and as mentioned, the movies in particular have become hugely popular. Without going into further detail, Utsumi acknowledges that the hedgehog's Hollywood career has opened up new opportunities:

"There are actually development projects that have become possible thanks to the success of the Sonic movies, so I hope we can make good use of them and tie them in with other brands."

Sonic's next major project appears to be another movie, specifically Sonic the Hedgehog 4, which is set to premiere in theaters in March 2027. Utsumi is full of excitement about it and says they'll try to boost its popularity in Japan as well:

"This movie is also going to be really impressive. Jim Carrey is, of course, in it, and Amy Rose is also featured. It's truly an entertaining film, so we'll do our best to make it an even bigger hit in Japan as well."

In the same interview, Utsumi also reveals that the Sega stores that opened in Tokyo and Shanghai last year have performed better than expected, and therefore they plan to open more Sega stores in the future, specifically mentioning the Middle East and the U.S. Let's keep our fingers crossed that they'll also open a Sega store in Europe sooner rather than later.