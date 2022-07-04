Sega takes a firm stand supporting reproductive rights

HQ

As you've probably heard of, the Supreme Court of the United States recently got rid of landmark decision Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed women the right to their reproductive rights with abortions in the country. As a result, it is now up to the states themselves to decide if abortions should be legal or not.

As we have reported before, many video game companies have chosen to take a stand against this in various ways, like helping employees with money to perform abortions elsewhere. Now Sega has been added to the list who has taken a firm stand supporting reproductive rights. Therefore the company will now match all donations made by employees to select organisations benefitting this cause.

Sega says in a statement:

"At Sega, we stand for equality and believe in the ability to make choices about one's body is a human right. We are matching employee donations to Planned Parenthood, NARAL Pro-Choice America Foundation and other accredited non-profit organisations supporting reproductive rights selected out our team members."

Thanks GamesIndustry