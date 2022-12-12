Sega, Square Enix and Bandai Namco team up on Oasyx, a project to create NFT

HQ

The blockchain Oasys has announced the first NFT project to operate on the blockchain under the name Oasyx. An initiative in which Yu Suzuki, the well-known creator of Virtua Fighter and the Shenmue series, will be involved.

Suzuki will oversee the overall development and art direction of Oasyx's first NFT series, alongside Godtail, a Japanese digital artist who has previously worked on several anime-themed artworks and designs. The first series consists of the distribution of 10,000 original characters in free property format that will serve as the basis for future avatars of the metaverse. In subsequent series, Oasyx intends to introduce a wider range of NFTs with supplementary use cases, including new characters, fashion items and game accessories.

Suzuki himself commented: "As the first NFT project in the Oasys chain, which involves SEGA, Bandai Namco, Square Enix and other major game developers, we hope that Oasyx will provide a runway for the success of NFTs in the near future. We also believe that managing world-building in its nascent stages has significant value both for me and for this industry, and Oasyx is poised to be an important initiative in the search for original value in digital data."

As published by Medium, The launch of Oasyx caps a remarkable year for Oasys, whose key milestones on its roadmap include the completion of a public token sale, a strategic funding round, as well as a $20 million private token sale. Oasys is also in the final stages of launching its core network, first announced in October 2022.