Sega: Sonic Rangers "lays the foundation for the following future Sonic titles"

Late May, Sega announced three Sonic titles; a remake of Sonic Colors, a collection called Sonic Origins and a brand new Sonic game coming next year, which seems to be called Sonic Rangers. An boy do Sega have big expectations on this one.

In an interview with Sonic Stadium, the Sonic Team leader and producer Takashi Iizuka says that it will be the foundation for all upcoming Sonic titles for the next 20 years:

"The new title in development is progressing towards a 2022 release, so I can't really call it an Anniversary title. However, Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after its release, so in the same way I really hope that this new title releasing in 2022 lays the foundation for the following future Sonic titles - that is the idea behind the challenge for the team."

20 years from now should mean we should have PlayStation 8 and whatever Microsoft and Nintendo calls their upcoming consoles. We're not even sure regular TV's will be a thing anymore at that point, so it really is an ambitious target.

Do you think Sonic Team will deliver a great Sonic game this time?