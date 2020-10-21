Sega shows Skill Battle mode in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

You're watching Advertisements

If you want something fun to play with your relatives during the Christmas holidays, Sega has a nice suggestion as they are releasing Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 on December 8 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. It's easy enough for almost everyone, but still has all the depth you need.

But it's not only fun and games (although mostly it actually is). There is also an RPG-inspired way of playing the game called Skill Battle mode. Check out the new trailer explaining this further below: