Sega shows prototype of never released handheld console

As Sega celebrates it's 60th birthday this year, there has been plenty of different events that highlights their rich video game history. Now Sega has done something we very rarely see, and revealed a handheld game unit that was never released.

This was done during a very meaty video where we get to see all Sega's consoles and learn quite the bit of history. Back in 1995, Sega did a final attempt to beat Nintendo at portable video gaming and released Nomad, basically a handheld Mega Drive. But it turns out Sega had other ideas for this unit (codenamed Venus) before they settled with the final version.

You can check out Venus below, we can also highly recommend you to watch the video itself if you like video game history