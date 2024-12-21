Sega shifts focus: No mini Saturn or Dreamcast consoles planned

HQ

If you were hoping for a miniaturized version of the Sega Saturn or Dreamcast, we've got disappointing news. Shuji Utsumi, CEO of Sega in America and Europe, recently revealed in an interview that the company has no plans to produce more mini consoles. Instead, Sega intends to focus on modern gamers, aiming to avoid being labeled as a retro-focused company.

"I'm not going for the Mini direction. It's not me. I want to embrace modern gamers. We are not a retro company. We really appreciate our legacy, we value it, but at the same time, we want to deliver something new - otherwise we'll become history. That's not what we're aiming for," Utsumi stated.

This sentiment has also been echoed by Sega Japan, which, somewhat ironically, is currently reviving several classic game franchises, including Golden Axe, Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, and Jet Set Radio.

Previously, Sega launched mini versions of iconic consoles such as the Mega Drive Mini, Mega Drive Mini II, and Game Gear Micro, the latter of which was exclusively released in Japan. However, it seems that era has now come to an end. A sad turn of events, if you ask us.

