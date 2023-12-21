Sega shares more information about their five upcoming remakes

HQ

Sega delivered one of the biggest surprises during The Game Awards two weeks ago when they announced not only one, but five remakes of classics titles that fans repeatedly have been asking for; Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

During a management meeting recently, Sega shared some brief information about each and every one of these upcoming games. Amongst other things, we get to learn that Crazy Taxi offers both nature and city to explore, that we're going to start a rebellion movement in Jet Set Radio and that the new Streets of Rage will be called Streets of Rage Revolution. Check it all out below

• Crazy Taxi: Innovative & Fresh Style Driving Action! - Cheerful feeling of freedom x Fusion of nature and city, Peel out the new stage of Crazy City!

• Jet Set Radio: "Counter-Culture". Tokyo Street Open World - Experience the "rebellion" movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement!

• Shinobi: Slay the enemies in the silence of the moment - Run through the world of Shinobi, full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oberozuki, the legendary sword and slay Evil once more. Your clan and the world are counting on you.

• Golden Axe: Warriors arise to subdue the demons! - Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with swords and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe, "Golden Axe" is about to begin!

• Streets of Rage Revolution: Beloved side-scrolling beat 'em up action series! - Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the "Streets of Rage.