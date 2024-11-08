Sega sells Humankind developers Amplitude Studios

HQ

Just over a year ago, Sega Sammy announced a major restructuring of its investment and presence in Europe, cancelling Creative Assembly's shooter Hyenas shortly before its planned launch, while cutting staff and costs in its communications and marketing departments in several countries. It also said it would focus more on the mobile market, and reduce the number of projects in development at its active European studios. We now know that they have one less on the list.

Sega has sold Amplitude Studios, the team behind Humankind. On the plus side, it was the studio's own executive who bought her "freedom" from Sega, so they can continue to enjoy the independence to continue their work, for now. Last July, Sega also spun off Relic Entertaiment, which underwent a similar buyout to become independent.

Sega thus announces that it has completed its business restructuring in Europe, and we will have to wait a while to see how they fit their business strategy into a territory where they have lost a lot of presence in the last 12 months.

So what can we now expect in the future from Amplitude Studios? Well, it looks like they've decided to return to their "indie roots", like the ones they formed with Endless Dungeon, and they've indicated as much in a message to the community:

"Our studio is backed by strong and meaningful franchises and our team is committed to creating the best games possible. With our extensive experiences in strategy game development and two exciting titles currently in progress, we are confident in our ability to deliver outstanding experience to players. This decision allows us to be more agile in our approach while continuing to shape the vision that has been ours from the very beginning, empowering us to push boundaries and be closer as ever of our community."

Thank you, SimulationDaily.