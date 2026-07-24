Sega says they still have love for physical games

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Sega hasn't forgotten that it created one of the most successful consoles of the '90s and gave Nintendo a run for its money with the Mega Drive. That's one of the reasons why the company still values physical games, because without them, it's highly doubtful we today would ever have been able to enjoy games like the Batman classics, Cool Spot, McDonald's Treasure Land Adventure, Moonwalker, Robocop Versus The Terminator, and many, many more.

In an interview with Famitsu, Sega CEO Shuji Utsumi explains that Sega still highly values physical games and appears to have no plans to abandon them:

"Since we started out as a platform provider, we naturally still value the culture of physical retail. Rather than completely abandoning that, we're currently working to make the shift so that we can operate while simultaneously taking into account the important aspects of the digital realm."

The issue has come to the forefront after Sony recently decided to phase out physical games starting in January 2028, but it does not appear that Sega will follow suit if it can avoid it.