Sega says they are open to use AI in game development but only where "appropriate"

HQ

The use of AI in game development has been a hot topic, with some arguing that it risks undermining creativity and variety as AI is based on and learns from what has already been developed. The other day, we reported that Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser compared the use of AI to mad cow disease, where cows were fed fodder made from the body parts of other cows and developed serious problems, which also affected humans.

This has led several developers, under pressure from users, media and owners, to declare how they use AI in their development, with Sega being the latest in line. During a financially focused Q&A (via VGC), the question of cost savings at Sega was raised, with a focus on AI.

Sega says they do use AI, but only where it fits, and they're well aware of the criticism:

"Rather than fully following the trend toward large-scale development, we will also pursue efficiency improvements, such as leveraging AI. However, as AI adoption can face strong resistance in creative areas such as character creation, we will proceed by carefully assessing appropriate use cases, such as streamlining development processes."

What is your view on the use of AI in game development?