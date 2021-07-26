Sega says that it announced Sonic Rangers a bit prematurely

A few weeks ago, to mark the 30th Anniversary of the iconic blue hedgehog, Sega announced a new Sonic game that we still don't know a whole lot about. The reveal included a short teaser trailer, as well as a name, Sonic Rangers, and a mention that it would be gearing up for a 2022 release - but that was about it. Now, in an interview with 4Gamer, and translated by Nintendo Enthusiast, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuki has said that the announcement may have come a tad early.

"We haven't announced a brand new action game for the Sonic series since Sonic Forces, and that caused fans to worry," said Iizuki. "While it was a bit premature, I wanted to at least take the occasion of the 30th anniversary to announce that a brand new title was in development."

In the interview, Iizuki also touched upon the strange symbol that was shown in the teaser trailer, mentioning that "It is something symbolic that appears in the game", but also saying that it's something the team will share more details on soon.