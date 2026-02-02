Sega says Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has not met its sales expectations

HQ

Although reviews have been quite positive, the game has several very good ideas and the variety of characters is incredible, neither Sonic, Pac-Man, Mega Man, nor even Hatsune Miku have been able to make Sonic Racing: Crossworlds sell enough for Sega to be happy with the title's sales. These are the company's words:

Now, I'd like to talk about Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds: It has received high ratings, scoring over 80 on Metascore at "Metacritic" and earning an "Overwhelmingly Positive* rating on Steam's customer reviews. We recently announced that worldwide cumulative sales have surpassed 1 million units. However, initial performance did not meet our expectations, and we are aiming to sell approximately another 1 million units within this fiscal year. We aim to sustain long-term sales by encouraging players to enjoy the game over time through the continued support of the title including ongoingrelease of additional downloadable content.