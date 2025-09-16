Sega revives the old Mario vs. Sonic war in new Sonic Racing: Crossworlds video

HQ

For decades, there has been talk of the so-called console wars, which many today associate primarily with unnecessarily heated discussions about whether to buy a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X (seriously - you'll be happy with either). But 35 years ago, it was the Nintendo and Sega fans who were fighting, often eagerly spurred on by some pretty harsh and surprisingly vicious moves from Sega.

As if that weren't enough, they also had a mascot feud between Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario. But since the demise of Dreamcast, Nintendo and Sega have been considered best friends, and Sega has released several exclusive titles for Nintendo consoles and even made titles featuring both Sonic and Mario.

This was something we barely remembered, as it was so long ago. But now Sega has decided to go back to its old ways and has released a trailer that clearly trolls Mario Kart World and highlights Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, ending with the tagline "welcome to the next level."

A fun move with a lot of history behind it. Check out the video below.