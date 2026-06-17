Sega reveals the English voice cast for Persona 4 Revival

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After an excruciating wait for fans, Sega and Atlus finally had news to share about all things Persona over the recent event season. For one, the Japanese companies officially announced Persona 6, but to add to this, Persona 4 Revival made an appearance, promised a launch in February 2027, and also shared that there will be a dedicated livestream for the game happening as soon as tomorrow, June 18.

Now, to build upon this further, the English voice cast for Persona 4 Revival has been detailed. Only five of the core cast has been confirmed, but this constitutes the majority of the key figures you'll be spending time with when the project arrives in early next year.

We're told that Nazeeh Tarsha will star as the "protagonist", with this being a "second-year high school student, who, due to unfortunate circumstances with his parents, was sent to live in Inaba at the home of his uncle."

Beyond this, Paul Castro Jr. will appear as Yosuke Hanamura, another local high schooler and the "cheerful and caring strategist of the group". Anne Yatco will feature as Chie Satonaka, a local girl who is "a warm and empathetic person with a strong sense of justice." Then there's Brianna Knickerbocker as Yukiko Amagi, yet another student who is the "sole inheritor of one of the town's long-established inns." Lastly, Ani Thrash will star as Marie, a mysterious girl who "comes across as aloof and unfriendly."

No doubt we'll hear more about each character tomorrow when the Persona 4 Revival Broadcast takes place, and all ahead of launch on PC and consoles on February 18.