Sega reveals some of the goods you can find at their new flagship store

HQ

Just over a week ago we told you that Sega is in the process of opening what is described as a flagship store in Tokyo. It will be located in the Shibuya Parco shopping center (where we also find Capcom Store Tokyo, Jump Shop, Nintendo Tokyo and Pokemon Centre Shibuya), and now they've launched a website that lets us check out some of the merchandise that's up for grabs.

But... before you do, let us just warn those of you who know your Sega history that it can get expensive. There's a good selection of merchandise from the likes of Like a Dragon, Persona, Puyo Puyo, Sega themselves - and of course a lot of stuff featuring that laser-fast hedgehog we all love.

Basically, check it out at your own risk if you think you can resist the urge to make a desperate flight to Tokyo to throw yen all over the place at Shibuya Parco.

Yeah... we need one of each. At least.