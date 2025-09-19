Sega rekindles '90s console war in cheeky Sonic Racing ad

HQ

It's not without reason that we sometimes miss the old console wars of the early 90s. Back then, all sorts of technical jargon was used to make extravagant claims that ultimately amounted to little more than inflated pipe dreams. Not least under Tom Kalinske, the battle for consumers sometimes became heated when Nintendo and Sega's marketing departments clashed. Who doesn't remember all the hype surrounding "Blast Processing" or "Welcome to the Next Level"? It was good stuff, sharp and fun.

Nowadays, all that is just a historical curiosity, but that hasn't stopped Sega from digging into the archives and jokingly reviving the old rivalry with a new commercial. The timing is perfect, of course, pitting Sonic Racing: Crossworlds against Mario Kart World and accusing the latter of being "open and boring" while (of course) Crossworlds is portrayed as the exact opposite - The Next Level. Check out the short clip below.

What are your best memories from the console wars of the 90s?