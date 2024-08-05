Sega registers Yakuza Wars trademark, sparks debate over whether new Ryu Ga Gotoku is GaaS

We have long since learned to respect the revolutionary ideas of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, creators of the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series. The genre shift from real-time action to turn-based RPG was a welcome revival for fans of the series, exhausted by the formula, and revitalised Japanese crime underworld stories.

And there are sure to be surprising things on the horizon. For starters there's the live action series coming this autumn on Prime Video, Like a Dragon: Yakuza, which will give us a slightly different take on the series' original protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, and then there's the next title in the Like a Dragon series, which we've already been tipped to be a surprise when it's unveiled at this year's Tokyo Game Show. Now we might have found a clue as to what it might be.

User Wario64 on X has reported that Sega has registered the name Yakuza Wars in Japan associated with the home video game category, so we're ruling out an arcade game or similar. Even though we only know that title, Yakuza Wars has suggested ideas about what kind of game it will (presumably) be among internet fans, with such opposing concepts as a collaborative spin-off with Sakura Wars, or a service-based game. We still have a few months to find out.

In the meantime, have you played Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth yet? Don't forget to check out our review, and our guide to getting rich on sunny Dondoko Island.