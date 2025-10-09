Sega registers new Shadow the Hedgehog trademark

The latest Sonic game released was Sonic X Shadow Generations, which was a somewhat unusual package containing a remaster of Sonic Generations, but also a brand new adventure with Shadow. We mention this because Vice has now noted that Sega has registered a new trademark for Shadow the Hedgehog.

We don't know exactly what this is, but we note that Sonic Team during the last four years has released both the aforementioned remaster and also another remaster of Sonic Colors. It doesn't seem entirely unlikely that they would also release a remaster/remake of 2005's Shadow the Hedgehog, given the character's resurgence after the latest movie, as well as the fact that the tile will be 20 years old in December, which would be an excellent opportunity to announce the game (why not at The Game Awards?).

Of course, it could just as easily be a completely new production, but what do you think it is and what do you hope for?