Sega promises less games, but deeper investment in its winning franchises

Sega has admitted that in the upcoming fiscal year, it may release fewer full titles, but at the same time it has great plans to bolster its largest franchises and most-trusted developers.

In a recent earnings Q&A via VGC, the giant publisher said that while it might not boast the same amount of full releases as it had in this financial year, there is still hope for it to be a strong one. With a new Sonic Racing game, the return of Shinobi alongside Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi all in the pipeline, we could see some strong launches from Sega.

There's also the expectation that a lot of titles released this past financial year like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Sonic X Shadow Generations and more will bolster the company's income in the coming financial year.

But, when asked whether it was interested in acquiring developers to bolster its releases, Sega instead showed it would like to go down a different path. Rather, it will seek to add developers into its teams working at Atlus, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, and Sonic Team, to keep its main franchises healthy.