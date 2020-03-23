Sega posts a mysterious tease for its 60th anniversary

Some of you surely think that you are old gamers. However, you'll probably be pleased to hear that you are probably not, at least not compared to Sega, anyway. On June 3 this year, Sega will celebrate its 60th anniversary since the company was founded in 1960. As you might expect, the company is going to celebrate this milestone in several ways, and now they have shared a mysterius teaser image, which looks like a somewhat slimmer version of their previous Sega mascot, Segata Sanshiro.

This could mean they are about to reveal the rumoured Sega Saturn Mini, as this was the console that Segata was used to market. Another possibility considering the stance, hair-style and overall feel of the picture - is that Sega is about to announce a new Virtua Fighter. The last brand new game in the series came out 14 years ago... so we'd say it would be about time if that happened.

Whatever it is, it will be announced on Wednesday, so you'll probably hear more about it from us soon. In the meantime, place your bets.