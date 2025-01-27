Sega plans to revive its original Dreamcast JRPG Skies of Arcadia and has renewed its trademarks in Japan and the West

HQ

25 years ago, Sega released what was intended to be a new JRPG series on Dreamcast called Skies of Arcadia, known in Japan as Eternal Arcadia. After a debut that garnered praise and fan love, the game was ported a couple of years later, in 2002, to the Gamecube, in a version called Skies of Arcadia Legends. But then came the Dreamcast crisis and the Gamecube stagnation, and the franchise was forgotten. It was never heard of again, nor were versions released on other platforms. It might as well have been lost forever... until today.

Gematsu reported this morning that Sega has renewed the Skies of Arcadia and Eternal Arcadia trademarks. The move was executed on 16 January, but was not reflected in the government agency until 24 January. Sega's plans for the IP are currently unknown, but it seems clear that we could expect a comeback.

Do you know or remember Skies of Arcadia? Would you be interested in seeing a return to this IP?