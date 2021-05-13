Sega plans to release "Super Game" and revive classics like Crazy Taxi

You're watching Advertisements

Sega had a couple of big surprises in their report for the fiscal year ending March 2021, which includes revivals of dormant series like Altered Beast, Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Nights, Rez, Space Channel 5 and Virtua Fighter. And it's not just us making up examples, they actually mentioned those and more.

This is a part of their five year plan, which also includes a "Super Game". The initial expectations are moderate as it is a new IP, but they plan to make this a global phenomenon, so we assume this might be one of their biggest projects of all time. Besides this, they are also developing a first person shooter at a European studio.

Basically, expect a lot of Sega in the future. And that is something that makes us really happy.

Thanks, VGC.