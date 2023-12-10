Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sega plans to reboot even more classic franchises

"Today's announcement is just the start of our initiative."

At The Game Awards earlier this week, Sega dropped the bombshell that it would be rebooting some of its legacy franchises such as Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, and Golden Axe.

This was a huge surprise for fans of classic Sega titles, but it turns out that it's just the start of something much bigger. Within a press release that was issued following the announcement, Sega co-chief operating officer & Sega of America CEO Shuji Utsumi said:

"We are digging into our legacy and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe. Today's announcement is just the start of our initiative. First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look towards our future with anticipation as we release these projects in the coming years."

What other classic Sega franchises would you like to see revisited in future?

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



