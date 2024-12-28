Sega plans to launch new mini arcade machines in collaboration with MyArcade

HQ

Recently, we reported that Sega no longer seemed interested in releasing more mini consoles. However, this appears to be somewhat of an exaggeration, as Sega has now announced the release of new mini arcades featuring several classic games such as Sonic, OutRun, and Shinobi.

Interestingly, Sega is not directly developing these devices. Instead, they have partnered with MyArcade, which will unveil the mini arcades at CES 2025 in Las Vegas from January 7-10. These units will be part of MyArcade's Micro Player series, typically priced between 400 and 600 SEK.

Sega has had similar collaborations in the past, including one with AtGames, which was less than successful, with the final products leaving much to be desired. This time, Sega aims to improve with these new retro offerings. Whether they'll succeed remains to be seen.

Are these mini arcades something you'd be interested in?